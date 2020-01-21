Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 986.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,754 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2,293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 38,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

