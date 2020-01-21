Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.