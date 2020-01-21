Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $26 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,693 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MBS ETF worth $26,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.02. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $108.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

