Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $29.42 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $29,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $85.37 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.