Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $74.12 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,260 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.79% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $74,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,220,000 after buying an additional 256,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 571,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 341,086 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 497,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,198 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 432,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03.

