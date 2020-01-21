Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.76% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $28,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000.

Shares of IBDQ stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

