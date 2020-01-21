Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $502.18 Million in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $502,175,000. LTC Properties comprises about 19.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, December 20th. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. LTC Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

