Cappasity (CAPP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $81,822.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and IDAX. Cappasity has a total market cap of $971,533.00 and approximately $81,822.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

