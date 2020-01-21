Carboneum [C8] Token (C8) Price Tops $0.0049

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded down 60.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Carboneum [C8] Token has a total market cap of $254,184.00 and approximately $2,045.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.03636614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00206981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00128451 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Carboneum [C8] Token

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,709,130 tokens. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official website is www.carboneum.io. Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Trading

Carboneum [C8] Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carboneum [C8] Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

