Cardano Tops One Day Volume of $88.19 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Cardano has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $88.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Huobi, Exmo and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022482 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.73 or 0.02698627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002180 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002191 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Cryptomate, Exmo, Cryptohub, HitBTC, ABCC, Huobi, DragonEX, Cryptopia, OKEx, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Coinbe, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, Binance, Bithumb, CoinFalcon and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

