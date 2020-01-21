Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,087,000 after buying an additional 650,769 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,090,000 after acquiring an additional 742,724 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,205,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,074,000 after acquiring an additional 217,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 236.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,230,000 after acquiring an additional 89,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

