Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) to post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87. Carlisle Companies posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.88.

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, hitting $162.74. 5,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,335. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $106.19 and a one year high of $164.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.98.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

