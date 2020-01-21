Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New Price Target at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.38.

Shares of CSL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.95. 263,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,786. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.98. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $106.19 and a 52-week high of $164.80. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $701,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,954,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. Insiders sold a total of 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after purchasing an additional 43,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,278,000 after acquiring an additional 56,381 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

