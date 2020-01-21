Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) PT Lowered to $12.00 at SunTrust Banks

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective cut by research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.63% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $279.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,493 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,278.8% during the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 1,399,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,566 shares during the period. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,208,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 679.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 858,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,430,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after buying an additional 754,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

