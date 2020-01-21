Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora Purchases 553,796 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 553,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $16,569,576.32.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $4,476,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 593,420 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $18,271,401.80.

On Thursday, December 5th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 811,427 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,129,894.19.

On Friday, November 29th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,693,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $2,585,947.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,573,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $163,711.68.

On Friday, November 8th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 200,155 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $6,541,065.40.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $29.92. 2,335,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,815. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PBF Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 154,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PBF Energy by 49.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 75,808 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 108,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,061,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.