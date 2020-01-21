carVertical Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. carVertical has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $41,355.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.53 or 0.03625420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00208610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00128085 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.