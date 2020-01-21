Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.00. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $329,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY opened at $168.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day moving average is $165.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

