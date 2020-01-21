Castle (CSTL) Reaches Market Cap of $131,082.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, Castle has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Castle has a market cap of $131,082.00 and $148.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.01304024 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036379 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000745 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Castle

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,497,343 coins and its circulating supply is 16,104,242 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

