Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Bought by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,731 shares during the quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Catalent worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after buying an additional 235,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Catalent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after buying an additional 188,998 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Catalent by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 870,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,213,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $23,144,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

In other news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 387,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,462. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

