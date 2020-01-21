Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.08% of Catalent worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 340.9% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 104,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 80,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Catalent by 35.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 293,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 76,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 165.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 62,033 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 387,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. Catalent Inc has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

