CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after buying an additional 1,646,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 106,205.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 617,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 617,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In related news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

