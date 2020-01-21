Ccore (CCO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,024.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Ccore has a market cap of $15,024.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $313.86 or 0.03624727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00204544 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129523 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

