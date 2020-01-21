CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. CCUniverse has a market cap of $34,235.00 and $8,285.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

999 (999) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00038776 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006092 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000458 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CCUniverse Token Trading

CCUniverse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.