CDX Network (CDX) Price Reaches $0.0024

CDX Network (CURRENCY:CDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, CDX Network has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. CDX Network has a market cap of $79,730.00 and approximately $249.00 worth of CDX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDX Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CDX Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.05517233 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00026818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00127702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011409 BTC.

CDX Network Token Profile

CDX Network is a token. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2017. CDX Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,546,000 tokens. The official website for CDX Network is cdxnet.com.

Buying and Selling CDX Network

CDX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CDX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CDX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.