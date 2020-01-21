Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.07.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CE shares. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.