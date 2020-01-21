Cellectar Biosciences’ (CLRB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 278.79% from the company’s previous close.

CLRB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,537. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

