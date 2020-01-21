Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 136.33 ($1.79).

Several research firms have commented on CEY. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Centamin stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 128.95 ($1.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,458,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.99. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 28.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.74%.

In other Centamin news, insider Marna Cloete purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

