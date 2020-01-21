Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Chainlink has a total market cap of $913.03 million and $103.78 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00030419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, OKEx and COSS. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.03581134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00206531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00127688 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinbase, Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

