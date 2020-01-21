Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 214,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd makes up about 2.2% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JRO. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 145,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE JRO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 393,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,300. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.