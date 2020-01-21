Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 178,441 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 178,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust accounts for approximately 2.5% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of EFT stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. 85,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,554. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

