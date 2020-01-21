Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,667 iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,000. iShares US Financials ETF comprises 3.3% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares US Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.27. 108,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,269. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.09 and a fifty-two week high of $140.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.97.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

