Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 382,653 MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 382,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. MFS Intermediate Income Trust accounts for 1.5% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,333,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 42.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 19,355 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIN remained flat at $$3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 393,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,712. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

