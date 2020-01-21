Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 227,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 1.4% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $60,500.00. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $217,110. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 1,951,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. FS KKR Capital Corp has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.44 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

