Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,082 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of EEM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. 106,660,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,522,148. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

