Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,673 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $115,063,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,937,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,255,000 after acquiring an additional 279,023 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 372,910.3% during the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 216,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 216,288 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.47. 2,286,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $136.40 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.44 and its 200 day moving average is $165.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.