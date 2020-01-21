Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $10.34 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 10.4% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 69,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $183.74. 1,032,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,080. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $184.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

