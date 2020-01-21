Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF makes up about 1.3% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.51. 16,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,423. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.68. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $69.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.9091 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.