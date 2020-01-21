Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 262,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,000. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 70,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 55,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.48. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%.

In other news, insider May Peter 792,005 shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

