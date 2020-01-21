Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. iShares US Technology ETF makes up about 1.6% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $132,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $247.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average of $213.73. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $165.23 and a twelve month high of $248.75.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

