Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,614 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.7% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Emerson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,081,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,203. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.77 and a one year high of $96.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.12.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

