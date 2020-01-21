Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,301 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $159.67. 140,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.97. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.67 and a 12 month high of $162.87.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

