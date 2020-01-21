Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. MFS Charter Income Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.48. 103,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,024. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

