Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for 1.9% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 128,099 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

