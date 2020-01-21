Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 256,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust comprises about 2.8% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PHD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,469. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 106,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $1,118,943.00. Insiders bought 205,528 shares of company stock worth $2,176,277 over the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

