Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 192,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,000. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust comprises 3.2% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 80.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BLW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 80,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,491. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.