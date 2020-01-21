Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Lifted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,758 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

