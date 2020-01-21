Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $79,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,996,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average is $119.35. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

