Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Chick Soup Preferred A (NASDAQ:CSSEP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.25. 25,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,792. Chick Soup Preferred A has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $26.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.63.

About Chick Soup Preferred A

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

