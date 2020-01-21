Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpa bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,388. The company has a market capitalization of $975.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Childrens Place has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Childrens Place’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

