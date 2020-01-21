China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) is Shah Capital Management’s Largest Position

Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,601,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,320 shares during the quarter. China Yuchai International comprises 23.0% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned about 8.81% of China Yuchai International worth $48,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

CYD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.42. 1,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,746. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.80.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $467.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

